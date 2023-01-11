I have a single member LLC. and chose to be Disregarded entity. If I have a gain of $500 on my sch C, I have to pay SE tax. But what if I have a $500 loss instead? Do I have to carry it forward? Can I combine it with all my income and claim a loss on my 1040?
1 Answer
LLC has nothing to do with your question.
Active activity loss on Schedule C will only flow to form 1040 line 3 if all the investment is at risk (and then it reduces your total income).
If not all the investment is at risk then the losses may be limited.
See the instructions for schedule C line 32, including the explanation of the "at risk" concept.