Each year, Bob, a US tax resident, receives some money in February from his employer in the US as his Annual Incentive Plan bonus. During the year 2022, Bob relocated from California to Washington state. When Bob files his US taxes in April 2023, does he owes any tax to California resulting from his Annual Incentive Plan bonus?
when did he move? The money was received in February, but where did he live/work when the money was received?– mhoran_psprep29 mins ago
-
@mhoran_psprep Moved in March 2022. Money is received yearly in February. I wonder if the money received in Feb 2023 will be taxed by California.– Franck Dernoncourt27 mins ago
-
1The money is payed out while Bob is a tax resident of WA - they owe no CA tax on it. Bonuses are not guaranteed, and are taxable (perhaps) when payed out.– Jon Custer16 mins ago
