Let's say I'm a big retail brand like Walmart or a small local chain of coffee shops, and I accept credit card payments.

Through my acquiring bank (or an acquiring bank by way of my MSP like Square or Toast), I have a Merchant ID for accepting card transactions.

Do I have one Merchant ID for all my stores, a separate Merchant ID for each location, or something else?

What do Merchant IDs map to on a one-to-one basis? I.e. an intuitive understanding like "I have one MID for every individual retail location that accepts credit cards."

Are there nuances here? E.g., a franchise model has separate Merchant IDs for different franchise owners?

