Suppose that I provide support for a much older relative. I worry that in the unlikely case if I die before the relative, the relative will not be provided for. Is there a life insurance that pays only if I die before the relative? Since I am much younger and healthier than the relative, such a product should be much cheaper than the term life insurance. Does it exist?
-
"much cheaper than the term life insurance" - isn't term insurance what you're looking for?– littleadv1 hour ago
-
@littleadv No, as I explain in my reply to DJClayworth's answer below.– Boris Bukh1 hour ago
1 Answer
A Term Life Insurance. is exactly that. It pays out a benefit in the event of your death in a specific period of time - i.e. a "term".
Term Life policies are cancellable at any time, so when your relative dies you can cancel it without penalty. This is exactly what you are looking for. You buy one for a period of time, cancel it if the relative dies and renew it if they are still alive at the end of the term.
-
1No, when buying term insurance I must select term that is guaranteed to exceed relative's lifespan. That is likely be too long, driving the premium higher. 1 hour ago
-
1But you can cancel them. So when your relative dies you stop paying. Term Life is intended for exactly these kinds of situations. 1 hour ago
-
1If you buy Term Insurance for 1 year, the premium isn't one tenth of the premiums for ten years. It's the same premiums - you just pay them for one tenth as long. Likewise if you buy a ten year term, and your relative dies after one year, you end up having paid only one tenth of the premium you would if they had lived ten years. 1 hour ago
-
1The difference between premiums for a 10, 20 and 30 year policy are likely to be small, and are related to administrative overhead and the changing likelihood of you dying. They are not going to be large differences. If you could find somehow a policy that automatically terminated when your relative died the premium also wouldn't be that different from the term premiums, because the likelihood of you dying is about the same. 1 hour ago
-
1@littleadv Companies selling life insurance often sell second-to-die life insurances (also known as survivorship insurance), so the question of estimating the likelihood of one person dying before another is not exactly new to these companies. 44 mins ago