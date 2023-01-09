I purchased a few grocery items and went to pay for them. A couple jars of pickles, a bag of oranges and a bag of apples… when it was time to pay, I used a EBT card and then was told I owed still $4.88… to my surprise, I was charged tax on the apples and it was not covered by EBT… I saw on the receipt I was charged tax on fruit… so I asked management why and their explanation was that it was bagged… well so was the oranges but they were not taxed. Walmart is charging tax on certain food items that qualify as eligible for tax exemption in Florida… I guess I will have to report this to the department of agriculture and the tax office along with family and children services… this is wrong and discouraging healthy foods…
4What is your question?– glibdud2 hours ago
yes, companies and governments rip people off, more news at 11– user2537512 hours ago
The tax is on the apples. Personally I'd ask the store manager; the goal is this understand, and if it really is an error get your money back and get the registers fixed; that all happens faster if you do it locally. You can grumble to state/town agencies at the same time (there is no federal sales tax) if you're feeling vindictive, but their first question is going to be "did you take this up with the store?". And there can be irrational lines drawn in taxes; this could be legit. I can easily see Florida exempting their signature product.– keshlam45 mins ago
The apples on your receipt are EBT eligible, per the Walmart online website.
You should not have been charged sales tax, as per the Florida dept. of Revenue guidance.
I don't think it's "fraud" (as you tagged the question), probably something mis-configured in their system. You can report sales tax violations to the Florida dept. of Revenue following the instructions on this site.
FWIW, in California this item is sold for $4.88 (pre-tax, food is tax exempt in CA), which is exactly what you paid. You can verify that by changing the zip code on their site to a California zip (for the Pensacola, FL store it shows $4.54, matching your receipt).