The apples on your receipt are EBT eligible, per the Walmart online website.

You should not have been charged sales tax, as per the Florida dept. of Revenue guidance.

I don't think it's "fraud" (as you tagged the question), probably something mis-configured in their system. You can report sales tax violations to the Florida dept. of Revenue following the instructions on this site.

FWIW, in California this item is sold for $4.88 (pre-tax, food is tax exempt in CA), which is exactly what you paid. You can verify that by changing the zip code on their site to a California zip (for the Pensacola, FL store it shows $4.54, matching your receipt).