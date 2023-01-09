I purchased a few grocery items and went to pay for them. A couple jars of pickles, a bag of oranges and a bag of apples… when it was time to pay, I used a EBT card and then was told I owed still $4.88… to my surprise, I was charged tax on the apples and it was not covered by EBT… I saw on the receipt I was charged tax on fruit… so I asked management why and their explanation was that it was bagged… well so was the oranges but they were not taxed. Walmart is charging tax on certain food items that qualify as eligible for tax exemption in Florida… I guess I will have to report this to the department of agriculture and the tax office along with family and children services… this is wrong and discouraging healthy foods…