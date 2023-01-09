-2

What's the average (and median if available) dilution rate among all companies in the S&P 500?

I am defining dilution rate as "the increase of total number of outstanding shares year-over-year".

17
  • 6
    "normal amount of share count dilution" - what do you mean?
    – littleadv
    yesterday
  • Over what unit of time?
    – Chris W. Rea
    yesterday
  • 1
    Employee stock based compensation rarely causes significant dilution, and is often more than offset by buybacks.
    – littleadv
    13 hours ago
  • 1
    Over what time period? Dilution, if I'm using it to mean the same thing you are, has no instantaneous value; it's a process, and you'd measure it by how rapidly the company is buying or selling it's own shares. And there is nothing which requires that this happen, or that it happen more in one direction than the other; in many cases the average rate is going to balance out to zero unless that one company has a specific reason to do otherwise. That reason is probably what you really want to know... and may be unique for each company.
    – keshlam
    12 hours ago
  • 1
    So the question you actually want to ask is probably something like "what's the average dilution rate for all companies in the Dow Jones" maybe, or in some other index. Or even "Is there any correlation between companies dilution rate and their growth rate for companies in market sector X as tracked by index Y" If you don't think growth rate is appropriate, pick something else.
    – Robert Longson
    56 mins ago

