What's the average (and median if available) dilution rate among all companies in the S&P 500?
I am defining dilution rate as "the increase of total number of outstanding shares year-over-year".
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
What's the average (and median if available) dilution rate among all companies in the S&P 500?
I am defining dilution rate as "the increase of total number of outstanding shares year-over-year".