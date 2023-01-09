Closed. This question needs . This question needs details or clarity . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Add details and clarify the problem by editing this post. Closed 21 hours ago. This post was edited and submitted for review 14 hours ago. Improve this question

What's the average (and median if available) dilution rate among all companies in the S&P 500?

I am defining dilution rate as "the increase of total number of outstanding shares year-over-year".