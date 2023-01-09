0

What is a normal amount of share count dilution in US public companies?

I am wondering if 3-5% is normal or below 10% is normal? Thoughts?

Please cite your sources in your answers, thanks!

Improve this question
New contributor
Katsu is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • "normal amount of share count dilution" - what do you mean?
    – littleadv
    7 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Katsu is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.