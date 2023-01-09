Closed. This question needs . This question needs details or clarity . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Add details and clarify the problem by editing this post. Closed 8 hours ago. This post was edited and submitted for review 19 mins ago. Improve this question

What is a healthy amount of annual share count dilution in US public companies?

I am wondering if 3-5% is normal or below 10% is normal? Thoughts?

This is in the context of investing, where lets say you were comparing Company A vs. Company B.

All else equal, one company issues an additional 3% of outstanding shares per year via stock based compensation, and the other company issues an additional 7% of outstanding shares per year via stock based compensation.

I am wondering what is considered a "typical" amount of annual share dilution in the investment analyst community.

Please cite your sources in your answers, thanks!