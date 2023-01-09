-1

What is a healthy amount of annual share count dilution in US public companies?

I am wondering if 3-5% is normal or below 10% is normal? Thoughts?

This is in the context of investing, where lets say you were comparing Company A vs. Company B.

All else equal, one company issues an additional 3% of outstanding shares per year via stock based compensation, and the other company issues an additional 7% of outstanding shares per year via stock based compensation.

I am wondering what is considered a "typical" amount of annual share dilution in the investment analyst community.

Please cite your sources in your answers, thanks!

5
  • 6
    "normal amount of share count dilution" - what do you mean?
    – littleadv
    21 hours ago
  • Over what unit of time?
    – Chris W. Rea
    16 hours ago
  • What's the purpose of the question? Just curiosity? Companies can dilute for many reasons; some good, some bad. I don't know that there's a "normal" dilution amount. Even if there was - what would a company diluting more than that amount tell you?
    – D Stanley
    8 hours ago
  • Ty for the comments - re-edited the question to add more context.
    – Katsu
    19 mins ago
  • Employee stock based compensation rarely causes significant dilution, and is often more than offset by buybacks.
    – littleadv
    10 mins ago

0

