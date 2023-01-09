What is a healthy amount of annual share count dilution in US public companies?
I am wondering if 3-5% is normal or below 10% is normal? Thoughts?
This is in the context of investing, where lets say you were comparing Company A vs. Company B.
All else equal, one company issues an additional 3% of outstanding shares per year via stock based compensation, and the other company issues an additional 7% of outstanding shares per year via stock based compensation.
I am wondering what is considered a "typical" amount of annual share dilution in the investment analyst community.
Please cite your sources in your answers, thanks!