I recently created a company in the UK for occasional work as a locum pharmacist. I get paid by pharmacies for hours worked. Against advice from HMRC, I recently pulled out £500 of the company that I initially put into it from my private funds for various professional fees and expenses. I have registered with PAYE and downloaded the 'BASIC PAYE TOOLS' app from HMRC. I haven't paid myself any wages yet, so all earnings are still in the company's account.

The HM Revenue and Customs recently sent me a prompt to complete a CT61 form along with some guiding notes, which, despite having read them make no sense to me. Calling HMRC at tel.: 0300 200 3410 got me through to a what felt like a very inexperienced call handler who suggested I file CT61, yet he didn't sound at all confident what he was talking about. The CT61 form looks extremely confusing I don't want to pay an accountant to translate that gibberish for me for a hefty fee quite yet. I can't understand a single sentence of other related government guidelines, such as https://www.gov.uk/hmrc-internal-manuals/company-taxation-manual/ctm35050.

Can someone be so kind as to explain in plain English (or German, Spanish or Hungarian, for that matter) what this CT61 is, and whether it applies to my situation outlined above? I was under the perhaps naive impression that I would get by by filing my accounts (with the help of an accountant) once a year and notify HMRC of payments I make to myself. Was I horribly wrong about that?