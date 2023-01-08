I would like to understand why in the following chart, the CHF-hedged ETF tracking the S&P500 is performing so much worse than the one tracking the S&P 500 in USD:

The striking thing is that the hedged version is down 19.6% whereas the non-hedged version is down only 15.2%.

Few more notes:

exchange rate virtually the same: one year ago, CHF 1 was worth USD 1.08623 and today, CHF 1 is worth USD 1.0774

TER of the non-hedged is 0.07% whereas the one from the hedged one is 0.20%

So I made a simple calculation by simulating what would have happened to CHF 1000 had I invested them into both of these ETFs one year ago:

Non-hedged:

convert CHF 1000 on the 8th of January 2022 --> USD 1086

ETF is down 15.2% on the 8th of January 2023 --> USD 930

convert back to CHF on the 8th of January 2023 --> left with CHF 863

Hedged:

ETF is down 19.6% on the 8th of January 2023 --> left with CHF 804

So had I bought the hedged ETF, I would have lost an additional CHF 59 in on year.

I don't understand where this is coming from.. I thought the price of hedging was included in the TER so that shouldn't be the source. Furthermore, while there is some difference in the exchange rate in the past year, it is so small that can't explain the difference either.

So, does anybody know where this difference is coming from?