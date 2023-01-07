0

The past 2 years, the Fixed Deposit rates were very low (~5.1 - 5.2 roi for 1-2 years) during which I had created multiple fixed deposits. However, with the rates on the rise now (6.75 for 1-3 years), I am trying to evaluate if it would be a good idea to liquidate my lower roi FDs and open new ones to maximise the returns I get. Some of the FD and liquidation details are as below:

enter image description here

Can you please help me understand how to decide if I should liquidate (some or all of) the FDs?

Follow-up question: At what ROI would the liquidation become beneficial?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.