I'm a foreigner working in the US. I know if I don't work or reside in the US anymore, I can roll over to my country's accounts or cash out. But cashing out is subjected to a penalty, so of course I want to avoid it, which makes me think of other alternative saving accounts. Besides, it depends on the home country - my home country may not have HSA. I still want to save for HSA and 401K, but unsure whether I'll live in the US forever, hence the concern. Some questions pointed out non-resident can just leave it there even if they are not in the United States. And I take it as, if you don't plan to/ aren't unsure about your stay in the US, you shouldn't put a large chunk into HSA / 401K?

What is the best way that US foreign employees commonly do with their HSA / 401K?