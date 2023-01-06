0

I'm a foreigner working in the US. I know if I don't work or reside in the US anymore, I can roll over to my country's accounts or cash out. But cashing out is subjected to a penalty, so of course I want to avoid it, which makes me think of other alternative saving accounts. Besides, it depends on the home country - my home country may not have HSA. I still want to save for HSA and 401K, but unsure whether I'll live in the US forever, hence the concern. Some questions pointed out non-resident can just leave it there even if they are not in the United States. And I take it as, if you don't plan to/ aren't unsure about your stay in the US, you shouldn't put a large chunk into HSA / 401K?

What is the best way that US foreign employees commonly do with their HSA / 401K?

Improve this question
New contributor
Elly is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Elly is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.