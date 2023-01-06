i have a little confution regarding my risk per trade managment, i am unclear about if i need to calculate this absolute ammount each time with the new account value or the risk per trade is calculated once and reused no mattering if the account size grouth or decreses, consider the following example:

lets say i have an account of 1000$ Dollars, i decide to risk 1% of it 1000$ * 1% = 10$ Asumming i entered a trade and lost, account size remaining will be 990$, my question is, do i need to recalculate that risk based on new account size?: 990$ * 1% = 9.9$ if this is the way i notice something that could not be so beneficial, consider this next hipotetical case:

you win and lost, consecutivily let say 10 times, when you do the math you will notice that the neat per trade value is decreasing in a spiral fasion, this makes me so confused, i dont exactly know throw witch to go, Thanks in Advice