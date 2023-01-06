My friend and I (we’re high schoolers) want to create a tutoring business for elementary/middle schoolers. I figured it would be structure as a partnership but I have been hearing about LLPs. Will it be useful to be a LLP. We wont be having any losses so I don’t see the need for having limited liability. Also, I was wondering if we had to apply to be a business or get and EIN. We are going to split the earnings in half and expect to get $3,000 a year from tutoring/summer camps. Another question is, if we were to employ other people to tutor (they will earn less money than us) would we have to pay extra taxes. I am also a bit confused about filing taxes as we are earning more than 1000 dollars. It would be great if you could help if you know anything or have any experience with this kind of stuff