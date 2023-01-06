I am currently look at the financials of Apple. Basic financial accounting implies that the following relation has to hold:

Cash & Cash Equivalents in 2022 - Cash & Cash Equivalents in 2021 = Total Cash Flow in 2022

I checked wether this holds in the Apple case using the offical SEC 10K data. The latest 10K gives the following in million:

23,646 - 34,940 = -10,952

This is obviously not equal. Looking at the Cash Flow Statement, it even states that "Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances" for FY22 and FY21 are 24,977 and 35,929. Those values differ from the ones given in the Balance Sheet.

Why is that so?