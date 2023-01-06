0

I’m currently investing in numerous index ETFs such as QQQ, VOO, DÍA etc. using IBKR.

  • I have chosen automatic dividend reinvestment in IBKR settings for all my ETFs
  • However non of the dividends were reinvested this year I guess because the dividend is not enough to buy one whole share and IBKR does not allow fraction share

My question is:

  • What is the best way for me to reinvest those dividends? (E.g., should I keep a personal log of dividends and wait until I have enough to buy one whole share, then buy it manually? Are there better ways?)

Thanks!

New contributor
Royyyyy1 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Royyyyy1 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.