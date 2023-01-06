I’m currently investing in numerous index ETFs such as QQQ, VOO, DÍA etc. using IBKR.
- I have chosen automatic dividend reinvestment in IBKR settings for all my ETFs
- However non of the dividends were reinvested this year I guess because the dividend is not enough to buy one whole share and IBKR does not allow fraction share
My question is:
- What is the best way for me to reinvest those dividends? (E.g., should I keep a personal log of dividends and wait until I have enough to buy one whole share, then buy it manually? Are there better ways?)
Thanks!