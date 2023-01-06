0

I’m currently investing in US market using IBKR with 70% index ETF and 30% bond ETF split.

  • I’ve done this for two years
  • I’m aware that a 30% withholding tax is charged for all my bond ETF which makes the investment less attractive
  • I’m currently only buying BND
  • I’m not living in the US (but in Asia)

My questions are:

  • Are there better US bond ETFs that I should consider to minimize the tax deduction? (as a foreign investor)
  • Other than BND, are there other bond ETFs that I should consider to diversify? (I’m a conservative investor)
  • Though bond is generally considered safe, my BND has fluctuated quite a lot in the past two years (20% ish fluctuation). Currently I buy BND monthly with fixed amount. I wonder if I should be more selective in the time of buying, or I should continue with regular monthly buying?

Thank you!

