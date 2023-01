I can get a $120 interest-free loan each day, but I need to return the money in 30 days (when my credit card bill is due). There is no fee I need to pay; instead, I can get small cashback from this loan, which was discussed in another question.

My question is, is there any practical, risk-free, legal way that I can use this money to generate more money?

By the way, I am not in debt but have a mortgage.