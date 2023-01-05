California, I put 15k down and financed $9k for the rest of the car at a dealership. My ex was with me and said I needed to co-signer so I went along.instead, dealer ended up adding him as the co-buyer with an “or” between our names. I didn’t agree or endorse this. I got copies of what dealer sent to dmv and these aren’t what I signed. Dmv copies with ex name on title have my signature forged. What do I do?