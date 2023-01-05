0

California, I put 15k down and financed $9k for the rest of the car at a dealership. My ex was with me and said I needed to co-signer so I went along.instead, dealer ended up adding him as the co-buyer with an “or” between our names. I didn’t agree or endorse this. I got copies of what dealer sent to dmv and these aren’t what I signed. Dmv copies with ex name on title have my signature forged. What do I do?

Improve this question
New contributor
Curious in Cali is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    File a police report?
    – littleadv
    21 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Curious in Cali is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.