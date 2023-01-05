0

Firstly I should explain, my current car worth £700 needs £1500 of repairs and it’s a bit of a money put at the moment with big repairs needed a lot.

I want to buy a new car. I’m looking at used cars and I found a 2015 Corsa that is £7000 and has done 41,000 miles, minus £600 for my part-ex and then 3 years of warranty for £499. This is with a dealer.

I have saved up for 4 years and have £7.5k in my savings account. I also have £15k in various ISAs. To take out a loan, the lowest APR would be 11.7%, so I am thinking of paying in cash in full. I can’t shake the feeling that this is a bad financial decision even though I’d be left with £1700 of easy access savings. I have a decent job, I could comfortably save £200 a month. Cars are so expensive at the moment.

Can anyone shed some light on whether this is a good idea or should I back out last minute? Thank you in advance.

