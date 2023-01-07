If you think that £1500 repair bill will let your car run for another year then it is technically the best option financially because £7000 at 11.7% for 5 years costs £1848 per year. However, read onward:

At 11.7% I would deplete only £3000-£4000 in cash and finance the rest. If you find that you can comfortably pay off the loan in full after a year to avoid further interest then by all means do so.

Never leave yourself totally cashless. There is value in not being stressed out about affording day-to-day things. It would be silly to spend all your cash on a car and then finance petrol/groceries on a 25% APR credit card.

Just imagine if another sizable expenditure (£1000-£2000) came up shortly after you buy the car.

Don't forget that your insurance is likely to rise due to the car being newer.

Also don't get your hopes up on the 3 years of warranty for £499. It's usually fairly strict in what it covers and I've seen instances where the customer has to pay a £100 "diagnosis fee". Sometimes they have to "diagnose" it 3 times before finding the problem and other times 10 small things need replacement but the warranty covers just one of them. Sometimes they hold your car for 3 weeks so you need to find alternate transportation at your own cost.

The Corsa ranking 19 out of 22 in reliability doesn't help the situation so definitely anticipate additional expenditures soon after buying the car.

Even though it's a low mileage car, it's already an 8 year old car; rust typically likes to set in at this age if it hasn't already made itself present. Some people maintain cars on a strict mileage schedule and fail to realize that the recommendation is usually something like "x miles or y years; whichever comes first" which is a big issue for fluids. You don't want to drive a car with past-due fluids for very long because that just leads to larger mechanical failures.