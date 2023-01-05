0

I wrote a check for 3495.00. For the written amount, I wrote "Thirty four ninety five and 00/100". When the recipient deposited the check, it was rejected due to "invalid written amount", and the recipient was charged a fee.

I know that the most "proper" written amount would've been "Three thousand four hundred ninety five and 00/100". Second best would've been "Thirty four hundred ninety five and 00/100". Yet, I still don't see anything ambiguous about the way I wrote it originally. I wrote 0 cents, so there isn't any ambiguity about whether the "ninety five" is cents or dollars. And, the written amount is intended to be a verification of the number field.

What is invalid about the written amount here? Does the recipient have a case for getting their fee reimbursed?

"thirty four ninety five" is not a number. How many currency did you want to pay? Thirty four? Ninety Five? Thirty four hundreds and ninety five cents? Maybe someone else added the "and 00/100" later and multiplied the intended amount by a hundred, the bank has no way of knowing.

You know what the proper way should be, why didn't you use it? So yes, I'd argue you're at fault. On the other hand the recipient should have checked and insisted on a properly written amount, so you might be within your rights to suggest to split the fee.

