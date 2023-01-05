I am hoping someone can help me determine if I was scammed (and need to cancel my card). My gut says scam but I want to be sure.

I was trying to obtain a pdf textbook by signing up for a free trial on a website pdfgoes.com. It required a 1$ charge for the free trial afterwards I could cancel (which I had a lapse of judgement and thought was ok). I put in my credit card and received 2 1$ charges on my card, and I received emails saying I have accounts on musclesnation.com and thegames-forest.com (which I did not want to make an account on). I logged into my new account on these websites and cancelled my subscriptions that I was automatically signed up for.

I couldn't find anything that these websites are used for phishing or scams at all. Does this sound like a typical scam? Or is this maybe just a shotty way to boost subscriptions on other websites? These websites look poorly maintained and kind of sketchy.