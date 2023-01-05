1

I am hoping someone can help me determine if I was scammed (and need to cancel my card). My gut says scam but I want to be sure.

I was trying to obtain a pdf textbook by signing up for a free trial on a website pdfgoes.com. It required a 1$ charge for the free trial afterwards I could cancel (which I had a lapse of judgement and thought was ok). I put in my credit card and received 2 1$ charges on my card, and I received emails saying I have accounts on musclesnation.com and thegames-forest.com (which I did not want to make an account on). I logged into my new account on these websites and cancelled my subscriptions that I was automatically signed up for.

I couldn't find anything that these websites are used for phishing or scams at all. Does this sound like a typical scam? Or is this maybe just a shotty way to boost subscriptions on other websites? These websites look poorly maintained and kind of sketchy.

Improve this question
New contributor
Physean3 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 3
    It's a thin line between "scam" and "not entirely above board business practices" but so far, I would lean towards the latter. You might still want to get in touch with our credit card provider and discuss with them.
    – tripleee
    8 hours ago

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
1

If they tricked you into signing up for an extra service that you didn't want, then you were scammed. The idea would be to collect a couple of months of service fees before you notice and cancel it. The monthly fee was going to be more than $1

This is different scam than somebody wanting to get control of your credit card account. They have proof that you agreed to the extra service. They count on most people begrudgingly paying the price.

You have to decide if you want to go through the pain of getting a new credit card number. There is also a chance, based on other questions at this site, that switching numbers might not block their ability to bill you in the future.

Improve this answer
1

It is actually possible that you technically did consent to these charges through some intentionally bad designed UI somewhere during the signup process. This is a dark pattern of dubious legality called "sneak into basket".

One thing you can do in such a case is dispute those charges with your credit card company. You will get your money back and the company pulling the scam will probably not put up a fight to avoid causing too much attention. You might also want to monitor your credit card statements carefully over the next couple month in case they try to charge you again, and dispute those charges too.

Another thing you should do is make sure you are actually unsubscribed. Because this pattern is often combined with another dark pattern: The "roach motel" where a cancellation process is intentionally designed to be unnecessarily hard to find, complicated, buggy and prone to tricking the user into thinking they completed it when they actually didn't.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Physean3 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.