So I was trying to update my address on my PayPal Credit Card and apparently I opened up a new line of PayPal Credit instead. Like apparently the PayPal Credit Card and PayPal Credit are two completely different products.

I cancelled it immediately but I'm concerned that this might negatively impact my credit score. The fact that I cancelled it immediately should mean that my average account age and the number of open accounts should be unaffected but, at minimum, it means I most likely have a new hard credit pull, which, itself, dings my credit.

My question is... what are my options?