It was often said that the rich get richer while the poor get poorer, but during a baisse (downturn) or a recession, could it be true that the rich lose relatively more than the so-called poor? For example, the richest 50 individuals of the world (or the "richest companies") ("America's richest lost $660 billion collectively in 2022"), looking at the numbers, it looks like the world's richest people lost a larger fraction of their assets compared to the poorer people, or is it not true?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 9 times
For starters, poor people may not have assets to lose. And then there are more than enough rich people who actually gain during recessions.– littleadv42 mins ago
