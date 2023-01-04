I am pretty sure this question will be downvoted or closed because it contains too many questions, some of which have already been answered, and it is probably broad and open-ended. I want to ask it because I think it’s a hard but valuable question and I want to try to formulate it. I can edit and revise it as I understand maybe what the real central question of it is.

A summary-background which is not too essential is that I do not have a history of being good with money. I’m in my 20’s. There are some reasons for this. One is not being a personality that organizes and schedules things and has the self-control to stick to them. I actually like spontaneity, and I want to keep being how I am. I can’t write a budget at the beginning of the month and stick to it. I can be frugal, but the money I spend is always based on how I feel “right now”, in that moment, or that day. It is only as I get near to the end of the month that I get worried I am running low and become super, super frugal until the next paycheck or income arrives. The relief of having money in my bank causes me to gratify myself with a few special treats or comforts now that I suddenly can. I am actually not a compulsive shopper or spender at all. It is more like not being attentive enough. I often find bills and subscriptions and refunds and stuff too kind of incidental to spend the time doing them right. I am actually a workaholic person who is very absorbed in whatever big task or life priority is most gripping to me at that stage of my life. I spend all my time forcefully pushing ahead into the things that are most important to me; and at least in my current way of life, I just won’t take the time for the little stuff, little errands, reviewing bank statements, there is always something that day when I wake up that feels more important than that, and I just don’t do it.

I have a big number of unpaid bills, over years. Again, judge how you will, but everybody’s mind has certain tendencies that influence default, automatic decisions, and in much of my 20’s I have been able to analytically state that I should try hard to pay my bills to avoid penalties, but moment to moment it often feels worth having a little spare cash right now, knowing that I can pay off debt later. I very often am not avoidant of debt because in the moment it feels like it won’t be a problem now so it actually is the more attractive option. Please note that sort of moralizing admonitions like, “There’ll never be a way to change that until you just learn how to stick to your budget; you gotta just do it and stop making excuses; etc.”, I have already heard. As many people can agree with, we simply are not at liberty to have unlimited, conscientious decision-making capability over how we are, what our tendencies, our strengths and weaknesses are. Believe me, for almost ten years now I have explored different routines, software systems, self-help books, and external accountability/enforcement/motivation tactics. Many of them have simply not been effective. After ten years in the young adult world I have come to hold a pretty confident conviction in something I heard this young billionaire say, that you should focus on maximally developing your strengths as a way to compensate for and manage your weaknesses, instead of trying in vain to develop your weaknesses when you are so naturally bad at something that you cannot improve or get better at that, no matter how hard you try. It’s basically a biological limitation you have, some innate thinking style or behavior.

I am getting better and better at figuring out what does work for me and what I am good at. I am practically obsessed with computer programming and open-source software because it can bring automation to seemingly everything in life, and it being open-source means maximum customizability for exactly what you need. For years I have wanted to get into cryptocurrency not to be a high-stakes investor but literally just because I want money that is “free” in terms of its features. I have never found an online bank with the features I would like to have to help me structure, allocate, plan, and effectively control my money. It was only over the past few weeks that I finally had the opportunity to go deeper into the software of blockchains and begin to get my hands wet with actually programming it. I want to put my money into cryptocurrencies so that I can build exactly the set of functions, features, interface, and controls, that can enable me to do what I usually wouldn’t and prevent me from doing what I would. And this is going great and I am getting started with this.

That is basically the background of this question. As an example, let’s consider I have 1,000 Euros in my hand. For way too long I have been living month to month with no well-researched longterm plan to make my purchases more efficient. I am trying to get better at using that money in a smart way. So my question is about me talking about what I think that would be, and hopefully, some people being able to add in some related thoughts.

Thoughts

Job hunting is such a widespread aspect of life for most people, and while I have had some good experiences and learned strategies, I am interested in moving as much of my life as possible to things that are more probabilistically guaranteed, instead of trying to achieve an outcome but not knowing how likely it is. You can job hunt for a long time without knowing if you’re going to get one. If you do, you don’t always know if you’re going to like it, or if they’re going to like you. So I have been thinking of making money somehow in more “direct” ways. That means minimizing time frames and any uncertain, dependent variables. I would far, far prefer only a tiny profit margin, literally down to a single Euro, if it is something that you can do directly, out of a desire to reinvest those margins and increase them, with time.

So that is why I am currently avoiding anything like job hunting, volunteering, networking, freelancing, trying to make a business, or starting a YouTube channel with the hopes that it gets big, if I can. You can make it big in all those things, but they are all fundamentally characterized by unreliable factors: will people like your channel / book / company idea? And how long will it take to complete or achieve the idea, and are you sure you can even achieve it?

So I have been brainstorming ways that I think a person can make money in what I consider a “direct” way, which I am pretty sure reduces to very few criteria: it means you are basically able to increase the inherent value of some asset through direct work alone; and it means there is very, very little need to look for another person on which you depend, for it to work. For example:

if you are able to fix and repair objects of any kind, you are able to increase the economic value of an asset by directly working on and improving its quality. While it is not guaranteed that somebody will want to buy it, I find this route really compelling because in a way nobody can stop you from improving your “net worth” in this way, and so even if you don’t resell whatever it is, technically your quality of life and the value of your total possessions increased on its own, already. You are already richer, in a way. Of course, if it is easy enough to try to resell some of those things, then it can become a profit vehicle, which is a good thing. The idea of doing work on things, be they household objects, computers and technology, vehicles, anything that is sold on an online marketplace such as eBay, or even possible virtual “improvement” like finding bugs in websites and fixing them, hoping for small bounties, appeals to me.

Maybe I will try to use that as the general paradigm to start listing off some ideas I have.

Fixing up computers and smartphones to refurbish or optimize them and make them clean, new and run better. It may be possible to extend this to other, more miscellaneous things you own, even if you do not initially realize it. It really could be your refrigerator, furniture, house, even your clothing, physical items like dishes or tablewear, or if you are a model or actor, working on your own body is technically a direct increase of your economic value, in a certain context. I really, really like looking for high quality information and if I can’t find it, trying to create it myself. That’s why I am thinking about doing data science on my own for anything I want to know. If my data is good - accurate, useful - I have created an entity of economic value to other people. This is something I would enjoy doing because I may be pursuing that information as it’s own end - getting the information enriches me - but it may have the side effect that maybe if my data is good it can have further effects economically for me, given that I own it and can somehow monetize it in further ways. So, data science does interest me. Investing. I had a recent paradigm shift on this one. I am always asking myself what skills I have might be most monetizable, but that results in me trying to break into a career in that field. After thinking of ways to “create value” on a higher level of generality with less very specific, contingent factors like will you make it in an industry, even if that industry itself is clearly hopping - I thought about using my capital, even small amounts, to fund anyone or anything that I think can serve that industry, has the potential for economic growth. Similar to the idea that you should have a balanced stock portfolio because it evens out anomalies, chance, discrepancies and increases statistical balance to a more predictable average, I suddenly just found myself thinking that for any field I myself wanted to go into, what is more “general” than starting a company to employ people in that field is to just put money into companies that already are. It reduces the time frame to completion and the unpredictability of “will my idea even succeed”, as an individual. There already is a whole industry around that. Putting even a small amount of money into the many, many options that you think have quality, that stand out from the pack as what you would do if you were a player in the industry, is a way of trying to bank on your anticipation that the field has potential, while freeing yourself from personal risk. You can distribute your creative intuition about what works and what doesn’t over many companies that are a reflection of the ideas you would have had. Plus, those companies get the funding they wanted - just as one themselves may have wished for funding in the starting stage of a project and wished it had come with faith and confidence in them. So, maybe very small scale kind of preseed or angel investing in tiny companies is for me, but I’ll need to learn more about how that works. To wrap this up, the last main idea which is similar to the above two paradigms: putting work into something to increase its inherent value as an asset without being as concerned with if you are going to be able to resell it - and putting money into pre-existing “work vehicles” to accelerate an economic trend which you yourself wanted to capitalize on with your own work, anyway - is doing the same but for kind of like “natural resources” out there in the world. Things you do not already own, but which it may not be so difficult to acquire even a little bit of. I am thinking about fundamental resources like energy, water, timber, minerals, mining, or very fundamental infrastructures like even small-scale cloud computing services or renting out small property if you think there’s an easy way to get into that. That is basically where I see my interest in crypto falling into this categorization. Crypto is an asset that itself is fluctuating in value. But instead of just buying something just because you are basically gambling and hoping the value will go up, you are actually trying to contribute to the very creation of that value. If crypto mining is basically creating crypto itself, then you, again, can create value through direct work with not that much barrier to entry except a bit of knowledge and some upfront cost / investment to enter that market at the lowest level you can. The smaller scale you can enter a new market the better; it would be great to be able to start with only 100 Euros and have the valid opportunity to climb.

The bottom line is I would like to hear related thoughts, analyses, or suggestions, about ways to take a small amount of money and employ it in a far more determinative way than say, paying for a programming course. It is about trying to be way, way more of an analyst when it comes to money: what exists out there in the world where all I have to do is put a little money, time, and plenty of knowledge or learning into it, and I am increasing my money not via a salary but because I am directly increasing the value of an asset that I myself own. In contrast, when you work you are given fixed compensation for time; when you invest only to grow money, you get money only by virtue of an asset appreciating in value on its own. I want to fuse these together and put work myself into assets I own myself, and ideally with a low barrier to entry, provided you are willing to spend hours upon hours learning something you can do behind a computer. Thank you.

I’m sorry for a gigantic forum post which I recognize is not part of the format here, but if anybody has some very intelligent and precise things they can add to this line of thought, I’d appreciate getting my view expanded, and I can modify and refine the question to get at the heart of it and make it condensed. Thank you.