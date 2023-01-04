I have the following description of one of the open market operations a central bank conducts:

The transactions involved may ... take the form of a matched purchase and sale in which the purchase or the sale includes an accompanying obligation to reverse the transaction after a specified period.

This seems like the description a repurchase agreement to me, but I'm unsure because this piece of text doesn't just simply use that term ("repurchase agreements" had been used and described earlier by the author) and because of what possibly is a typo ("matched purchase AND sale", instead of OR). Or could the author be discussing something that's distinct from repurchase agreements after all?