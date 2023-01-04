This the question Why is there a discrepancy between current inflation rate and I bond rate in the US? I have learned that, at least in the USA, there exist bonds where the yield is (approximately) equal to inflation. That sounds too good to be true. In Germany, the inflation is currently 8.6%. If I fix money for 5 years with a savings account, I get in at most 2.7% p.a. with foreign or little-known banks, but with most banks substantially less than 1% (one bank I'm with proudly announced a major increase in their interest paid from 0.001% to 0.1%). Commentary on the high inflation rate points out how savers are losing value on their money. (Of course, they might earn more in the stock market — or they might lose everything. One advice I've heard recommends to only put money in the stock market that one can afford to lose, and in any case doesn't need in the next ten years.)

Are inflation-linked bonds a uniquely American thing, or do they exist in the Eurozone as well? If they really pay a per-annum interest equal to inflation, then what's the catch? Why doesn't everyone who seeks a low-risk investment (a safe way to park their money) buy those rather than putting money in a savings account, where interest rates are always below inflation?