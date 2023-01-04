0

This the question Why is there a discrepancy between current inflation rate and I bond rate in the US? I have learned that, at least in the USA, there exist bonds where the yield is (approximately) equal to inflation. That sounds too good to be true. In Germany, the inflation is currently 8.6%. If I fix money for 5 years with a savings account, I get in at most 2.7% p.a. with foreign or little-known banks, but with most banks substantially less than 1% (one bank I'm with proudly announced a major increase in their interest paid from 0.001% to 0.1%). Commentary on the high inflation rate points out how savers are losing value on their money. (Of course, they might earn more in the stock market — or they might lose everything. One advice I've heard recommends to only put money in the stock market that one can afford to lose, and in any case doesn't need in the next ten years.)

Are inflation-linked bonds a uniquely American thing, or do they exist in the Eurozone as well? If they really pay a per-annum interest equal to inflation, then what's the catch? Why doesn't everyone who seeks a low-risk investment (a safe way to park their money) buy those rather than putting money in a savings account, where interest rates are always below inflation?

This is absolutely not a uniquely American thing. A Google search for "Euro inflation bond" brings a lot of results, for example this from Italy. These are generally called "Inflation-linked bonds", or ILBs.

Why doesn't everyone who seeks a low-risk investment (a safe way to park their money) buy those rather than putting money in a savings account, where interest rates are always below inflation?

The risk is that the inflation would be transitory, but the inflation protection the bonds provide is only valuable when holding till maturity (otherwise the market prices the risk and the value drops).

Many ILBs don't actually pay interest, they only provide the inflation protection. Those that do pay interest (e.g.: Israeli Galil series), pay relatively low interest (guaranteed 1% p.a. right now, if CPI is less)

  • Your link states Auctions are reserved for institutional intermediaries authorized in accordance with legislative decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, meaning I couldn't actually buy one if I wanted to? And what do you mean by don't pay interest, but only provide inflation protection? If I put in €10k today in a 5-year bond and inflation stays constant at 5% p.a., after 5 years I'd get back €12762.82, meaning €2762.82 in interest? A 0% interest in the real value sounds like a good deal, considering saving accounts pay nominal interest smaller than inflation and thus negative real interest.
    – gerrit
    18 mins ago
  • I don't understand the paragraph on the risk is that inflation would be transitory. Do you have an example? Is the nominal return the true inflation, or the inflation as expected by the market at the time of buying the bond? If I don't hold the bond till maturity, I don't get inflation protection?
    – gerrit
    14 mins ago
  • @gerrit you would probably need an intermediary. A broker, for example. As to "don't pay interest" - you need to read more carefully the conditions, but most of these bonds either pay a coupon based on the CPI they're linked to, or adjust the redemption value at maturity based on that same index. This is different from guaranteed interest, since you don't know ahead of time what the CPI would be and how it may fluctuate. Some promise some minimal interest even if CPI falls below that, others promise that the nominal value wouldn't fall, etc.
    – littleadv
    7 mins ago
  • @gerrit if you don't hold the bond till maturity then what do you do with it? Usually these bonds can only be redeemed at maturity, so if you don't want to hold them - you'll have to sell them. The market would price the difference into the bid/ask, so you'll sell them "at a loss" as the result.
    – littleadv
    6 mins ago

