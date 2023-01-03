I thought that Future contract is an agreement to buy or sell an asset at a certain future time and a predetermined fixed price. So if, for example, I need to get 1000 GBP next June, but I am afraid that the exchange rate will go up by then, I can buy a future contract on GBP to get rid of this uncertainty.

However, as I am reading Hull J.C. book, I see a section on the convergence of the future price to spot price as time flows towards the maturity. I also see a section on daily settlements, which talks about how the initial margin is adjusted every day when the price of the underlying asset changes.

I am really confused? Is the futures contract price fixed or not? Because if not, what so different than a Spot?

Another question: when future contracts are traded in the derivatives market, how much do you buy/sell the contract? is it a sort of adjusted initial margin?