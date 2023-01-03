0

I thought that Future contract is an agreement to buy or sell an asset at a certain future time and a predetermined fixed price. So if, for example, I need to get 1000 GBP next June, but I am afraid that the exchange rate will go up by then, I can buy a future contract on GBP to get rid of this uncertainty.

However, as I am reading Hull J.C. book, I see a section on the convergence of the future price to spot price as time flows towards the maturity. I also see a section on daily settlements, which talks about how the initial margin is adjusted every day when the price of the underlying asset changes.

I am really confused? Is the futures contract price fixed or not? Because if not, what so different than a Spot?

Another question: when future contracts are traded in the derivatives market, how much do you buy/sell the contract? is it a sort of adjusted initial margin?

  • I think you're confusing the predetermined exchange rate with the price of the contract? The rate is fixed per contract but the value/price of that contract will vary depending on how the GBP moves.
    – findwindow
    1 hour ago
  • So if the rate goes up, the initial margin is adjusted, which is the price of the contract? And do I have (as an investor) to add that money to the margin?
    – devCharaf
    1 hour ago

It is different from spot because the future price is different from spot and if you enter a trade right now, you lock in the value it trades at the moment. The price change just means you have gains or losses on a daily basis.

If you have GBPUSD futures on the CME, each contract delivers 62.500 Bristish Pounds (the Contract unit). Price quotation is in USD and cents per GBP.

Exchanges are very transparent and all detail is available online. For example, margin requirements can be found here.

  • right! So to buy this contract I have to pay the initial margin. This margin will be adjusted every day to reflect the current price of the future if I ever wanna sell it, right?
    – devCharaf
    53 mins ago

