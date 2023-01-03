You are guaranteed 4% if you hold the bill to maturity. If rates go down and your bill is more valuable, then yes you can sell it for more than what you paid for it, but then what do you do with the money you got? If you buy another bill, it will earn less interest than the one you just sold, so it would roughly be a wash.

The only way that you would earn "more" is if you sold the bill for a premium when yields went down, did not reinvest it, and bought a new bill for cheaper if yields go up. But it it not guaranteed that yields would go up after you sold, so it is no longer guaranteed income - you're essentially trying to time the bond market.