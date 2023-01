I have been working outside of India for few years now and am interested to know if there is a way straight forward way to close / liquidate all mutual funds held in CAMS which is the registrater for Mutual Funds in India.

I intent to close / liquidate all my Mutual Fund holdings to an NRO account that I hold in my name

Can this be done at a single place or do I have chase each and every Mutual Fund Investment and do this separately ?