As you might have guessed by now, yes! I am new to the world of finance.

I have been going through a playlist on YouTube about investing in the stock market. And in one of the videos, I came across the topics "Family run business" and "Professionally managed business."

I understood what a family-run business is, as the term explains it clearly. But, even after googling for quite some time, I failed to compute what exactly a professionally managed business is and why the promotor holding of these business are always 0%? Let's take ITC Ltd. as an example.

  • 1
    It means a company run by professionals - i.e. people who are trained and skilled at running a business and do it as their main thing. Or a business run in a manner you expect from someone trained and skilled.
    – DJClayworth
    14 hours ago
  • @DJClayworth Can you please enlighten me on the difference between "Family run business" and "Professionally run business"?
    – Chinky Sight
    11 hours ago
  • 1
    @ChinkySight what exactly are you confused about?
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    11 hours ago
  • 1
    The answer by 0xFEE1DEAD gives you the correct information.
    – DJClayworth
    10 hours ago

This feels more like an English language than a personal finance question.

In a family-run business a founder or proprietor might enlist family members with varying qualifications (might have formal education/training or not) to help run the business. These people may or may not get paid.

In a professionally-run business, the owner(s)/shareholders hire executives/professionals/specialists to run the company and pay them for their skills/labor.

Note that a business can be both family owned and professionally run at the same time, there's no cut-and-dried distinction.

  • Why the promotor holdings of professionally managed business are always 0%?
    – Chinky Sight
    24 mins ago
In the US, "professionally run" is a nearly content free phrase. It's intended to suggest "we are competent and responsible and reliable". At best it's a qualitative description of trustworthiness, when used to describe someone else's business. More often it just means "I couldn't think of anything good to say in our ad like boasting about number of years of experience or number of satisfied customers, so I'm waving my hands and hoping nobody notices."

