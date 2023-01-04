As you might have guessed by now, yes! I am new to the world of finance.

I have been going through a playlist on YouTube about investing in the stock market. And in one of the videos, I came across the topics "Family run business" and "Professionally managed business."

I understood what a family-run business is, as the term explains it clearly. But, even after googling for quite some time, I failed to compute what exactly a professionally managed business is and why the promotor holding of these business are always 0%? Let's take ITC Ltd. as an example.