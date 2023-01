I am doing personal investing stocks and know FCF is important figure to look at. From my understanding depreciation is added back when calculating FCF because has no bearing on cash inflow/outflow. However, I cannot understand why it is if we add it to capital expenditure: change in PPE + depreciation = capex.

Therefore, the depreciation income statement should be offset with depreciation in capex so no need to ad depreciation on top? Is this correct?