I would like to put my money in the safe investment but I would like to earn more than regular savings account has to offer. But I would like to understand the mechanics of it for a regular investor.

In particular, I am interested in short term Treasury bills, say 3m, 6m or 12m.notes acceptable too. As I see they generate higher yield and I intend to hold them to maturity unless emergency and then I sell. Do I get coupon the same way I get dividends on stocks? Is it the same as holding dividend paying stock? Or is there an equivalent alternative out there? I want as safe as US government but consistent guaranteed return over some short period of time.