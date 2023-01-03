0

I would like to put my money in the safe investment but I would like to earn more than regular savings account has to offer. But I would like to understand the mechanics of it for a regular investor.

In particular, I am interested in short term Treasury bills, say 3m, 6m or 12m.notes acceptable too. As I see they generate higher yield and I intend to hold them to maturity unless emergency and then I sell. Do I get coupon the same way I get dividends on stocks? Is it the same as holding dividend paying stock? Or is there an equivalent alternative out there? I want as safe as US government but consistent guaranteed return over some short period of time.

  • Are you talking about US treasury bonds? What country are you in?
    – littleadv
    6 hours ago
  • @littleadv yes, edited, talking about US bills and notes
    – Medan
    25 mins ago

No, they do not pay dividends. They pay interest, like a savings account or Certificate of Deposit at a bank. But like a CD, you can't withdraw that interest separately; it's just part of the value when you cash it out.

  • I see, bills don't. How about if I get longer maturity where they py coupons? Say 10y? But what is the interest come from? I thought it is something like I buy a bill for $97 nad then a year later I get back $100 face. Any other cash flows? So what is the difference between tbills and savings account then?
    – Medan
    26 mins ago

