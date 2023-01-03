0

I would like to put my money in the safe investment but I would like to earn more than regular savings account has to offer. But I would like to understand the mechanics of it for a regular investor.

In particular, I am interested in short term Treasury bills, say 3m, 6m or 12m. As I see they generate higher yield and I intend to hold them to maturity unless emergency and then I sell. Do I get coupon the same way I get dividends on stocks? Is it the same as holding dividend paying stock? Or is there an equivalent alternative out there? I want as safe as US government but consistent guaranteed return over some short period of time.

Improve this question
New contributor
Medan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Medan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.