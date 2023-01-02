I have multiply accounts which I transfer money between them, based on need. Between accounts from different bank family, the transfer takes normally few days.

In this time, the money is already gone from one bank account, but is still not on the other banks account.

Once I download the transfers from the first bank, i get the date which the money was booked. This date doesn't fits the date, which the money was entering the second account.

One i download the transaction of the second bank, since it is maximal few days, then it can detect, that it is the same transfer. Nether the less, adding PayPal account, there is the difference much bigger.

What is the "current" way to "park" the money during a bank transfer?