Last year I opened a new bank account and got a credit card with the same bank. Online banking hasn’t been working since the beginning, so I cannot pay my credit card balance online, check the outstanding balance and set automatic payments.

This resulted in two late payments.

  1. first time, I wrote a check to the bank to pay out all the credit card balance. It turned out that the check was never cashed and that was reported as a late payment (25$).
  2. second time, I went to the bank and made a payment from my bank account. I requested a receipt of the payment. After that, I have been out of the country and haven’t used the credit card. I got an email from the bank telling me that I had 49$ to pay. Most likely, it was some expense that was still pending when I requested to pay all the balance. Online banking was still not working and it resulted in a second late payment. I then wired the remaining 49$ to the bank.

In both cases I tried in good faith to pay (and I had the money to pay). Is there something I can do to have the late payments removed from my credit reports? They are the only 2 spots on an otherwise clean credit history, and it is quite frustrating since in both cases I wanted to pay but could not because I couldn’t login to online banking.

I have emails to the bank in which I was complaining about the issue , and emails with the customer service trying (unsuccessfully) so solve the login problem).

