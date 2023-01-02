I have been considering paying HOA fees in advance and lowering my my emergency fund.

Is this good or bad? My idea is that if I can make mortgage and HOA fees 6 months in advance, I would say that my emergency fund doesn't have to worry about housing but food, transportation etc.

However, I wondered: what would happen if say a fire made my condo or the building uninhabitable?

What if we ended up in a situation where it would be cheaper for the insurance company to make a cash payment rather than rebuild, would I have lost my mortgage and HOA payments that I made in advance? I think the mortgage companies get paid first for the balance and what is left is paid to the residents. Please correct me if I am wrong.

The HOA is a building - not spread-out community.