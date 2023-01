I am completing my self-assessment online, and the "underpaid tax " section asks for information from the tax code notices; I tried to look for those online under "View PAYE coding notices" and found one notice. Then I started looking into my letters and found another notice that I didn't find online. And now I think I received the third one as a letter some time ago, but I can't find it anymore.

Can I request a copy of the tax code notices from the past couple of years? And How?