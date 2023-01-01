I'm prospective graduate student hoping to apply for a graduate program in usa in the coming fall intake. But a major issue that's been affecting my decision making in the past few days is the amount of stipend a grad student earns. And as it's not quite a lot which is fine if the study period is quite short. But the grad program lasts for 05 years which is a big commitment.

So apart from CPT and OPT are there any other methods to earn money whilst having a F-1 visa? Is it possible and legal to work on freelancing websites/ ecommerce/ youtube atleast using a vpn?

Thanks!