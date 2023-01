The US accounting system structure - GAAP, differs in various ways from the US tax code.

Reference: FASB ASC 740 - Accounting for Income Taxes

(Also, some companies use non-GAAP systems - but those aren't used for tax reasons I don't think)

I'm curious, do other countries have the same financial-translation process we do? Or do any countries use the exact same way of categorizing things, both for the financial markets and for tax preparation?