I am trying to set up a weekly recurring electronic money transfer (EFT/ACH) order to a 3rd party's checking account. It happens that 6 banks (so far) would not allow that. It seems like my options are either use the bill-pay feature, which will sent a check over regular mail, use wire transfer, which is not free, or do this manually every week, which is exactly what I am trying to avoid.

So it makes me wonder, why I can set such an order if I am the owner of the destination account, but not if the owner is a 3rd party? Is there a US bank that allows such order?

Note that the order features required are: