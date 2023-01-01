0

I am trying to set up a weekly recurring electronic money transfer (EFT/ACH) order to a 3rd party's checking account. It happens that 6 banks (so far) would not allow that. It seems like my options are either use the bill-pay feature, which will sent a check over regular mail, use wire transfer, which is not free, or do this manually every week, which is exactly what I am trying to avoid.

So it makes me wonder, why I can set such an order if I am the owner of the destination account, but not if the owner is a 3rd party? Is there a US bank that allows such order?

Note that the order features required are:

  1. A weekly recurring order,
  2. To a private 3rd party recipient, and
  3. To a specific bank
Improve this question
3
  • Ask your bank. Mine support recurring scheduled payment. I used that for mortgage payments for many years. And I'm receiving one such payment from a friend paying down what they borrowed from me.
    – keshlam
    38 mins ago
  • @keshlam - thanks. What bank do you use, if I may ask? As noted in the question, I already asked at 6 banks... My guess is that since your transfer was to a financial institution, it was OK with your bank. My transfer is to a private person.
    – ysap
    34 mins ago
  • 1
    As I say, I'm currently getting a transfer between two individual accounts, and I believe it's running on autopay . My accounts are in credit unions plus one local bank -- I won't say which for security reasons, sorry... You really should edit the question to specify which county or countries are involved; that may matter. Size of the transfer may also matter, as may your bank's limits on EFT transactions per account per month and so on.
    – keshlam
    22 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.