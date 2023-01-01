My partner and I live in NY State and file jointly.
I want to start investing into NY States 529 program here : https://www.nysaves.org/
I am planning to invest 10k per year for tax deduction and not withdraw the amount till my dependents are college-age
What I know about the plan
- take 10k deduction for joint filers
- investment opportunities with Vanguard Total Coverage Index Funds
What are the pros / cons of choosing NYs plan directly versus opening a 529 account via brokers like Vanguard / Fidelity who I am have non tax advantage brokerage account with ?