My partner and I live in NY State and file jointly.

I want to start investing into NY States 529 program here : https://www.nysaves.org/

I am planning to invest 10k per year for tax deduction and not withdraw the amount till my dependents are college-age

What I know about the plan

take 10k deduction for joint filers

investment opportunities with Vanguard Total Coverage Index Funds

What are the pros / cons of choosing NYs plan directly versus opening a 529 account via brokers like Vanguard / Fidelity who I am have non tax advantage brokerage account with ?