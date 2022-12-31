I was reading up on tax loss harvesting because I recently sold some stock at a loss. I've know about the wash sale rule, but in my reading came across this information (emphesis mine)

This means the capital gain wouldn’t be canceled out. This reversal, known as the wash-sale rule, can come into effect whether the investor buys the equity back themselves or a mutual fund purchases the stock without the investor knowing.

I have shares in several different mutual funds. It seems possible (but I don't know for sure) that one of those funds may also hold a position in the stock I sold. Does the above mean that if one of those funds trades that stock I'd loose out on the ability to use the tax loss? How would that even work if I didn't know they traded the stock?