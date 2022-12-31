I'm working with a finance professional to receive guidence on investing and retirement planing for down the road. We like the individual that we are working with but he/she is compensated via sales/commision.

When reviewing suggested investment oppurtunities such as annuities, whole life insurance, etc., there is a lot of legalise (i.e. clauses, riders, etc.) and we are unable to acertain on our own if we are getting into an investment vehicle that fits use.

Are there professionals that we can hire for a second opinion, a professional that does not have a vested interest?