I'm working with a finance professional to receive guidence on investing and retirement planing for down the road. We like the individual that we are working with but he/she is compensated via sales/commision.

When reviewing suggested investment oppurtunities such as annuities, whole life insurance, etc., there is a lot of legalise (i.e. clauses, riders, etc.) and we are unable to acertain on our own if we are getting into an investment vehicle that fits use.

Are there professionals that we can hire for a second opinion, a professional that does not have a vested interest?

Yes, fee-only financial advisers/planners exist and in my view are the only reasonable choice. An adviser/planner may have a fiduciary duty to you and also collect commissions by selling you certain products.

You can search for "fee only financial planner near me" but a lot of the results on google will not be fee-only financial planners. Yelp seems to have good results.

A separate commission-based advisor might give you an honest opinion on the advice you received, but it's hard to trust the advice of those that stand to profit.

