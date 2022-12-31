0

A certain hypothetical person was self employed in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021 he made four estimated income tax payments of $2000 each. As it turns out, his total income for 2021 was exactly $8000 so he had no adjustment or refund. In 2022, his total income tax liability again was $8000. His plan was to make four estimated income tax payments of $2000 each. Due to over spending he finds it inconvenient to make his estimated tax payment in January.

Assuming he does not make his $2000 quarterly tax payment in January and pays it in April what will the consequence be?

    Given that any penalty is calculated with IRS Form 2210, your idealized case can be worked out yourself. Is there something about the instructions that aren't clear?
    – Morrison Chang
    40 mins ago

