A certain hypothetical person was self employed in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021 he made four estimated income tax payments of $2000 each. As it turns out, his total income for 2021 was exactly $8000 so he had no adjustment or refund. In 2022, his total income tax liability again was $8000. His plan was to make four estimated income tax payments of $2000 each. Due to over spending he finds it inconvenient to make his estimated tax payment in January.

Assuming he does not make his $2000 quarterly tax payment in January and pays it in April what will the consequence be?