I am working on a project where I am getting checks to the sum 250,000.00 for writing article in a magazine. I just have one expense and that is internet to do research for this project, The computer I am using is old. I am looking to see how I can keep most of the money and not pay around 50% to taxes. Any ideas would be great .
1Be very, very careful that you are not being scammed. $250,000 is not a credible payment for writing a magazine article unless maybe it's being optioned for a movie or a TV series. That sort of payment would be more typical as an advance on a novel from a best-selling author.– Charles E. Grant14 mins ago
1 Answer
You can deduct you business expenses - the computer you're using (prorated if you use it for this business only partially), the internet (again, prorated if not used exclusively for business), business use of your home (the part exclusively used for business), your business office expenses, business travel, anything else that you pay as part of your work as a writer (has to be ordinary and necessary for the job). Make sure to keep all the receipts and track mileage for travel.
What's left is your schedule C income.