You can deduct you business expenses - the computer you're using (prorated if you use it for this business only partially), the internet (again, prorated if not used exclusively for business), business use of your home (the part exclusively used for business), your business office expenses, business travel, anything else that you pay as part of your work as a writer (has to be ordinary and necessary for the job). Make sure to keep all the receipts and track mileage for travel.

What's left is your schedule C income.