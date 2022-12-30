1

I have $100,000. I am going to need the money over the next year.

I want to protect its purchasing power relative to inflation and also have some reasonable low risk return.

What would be a good investment option?

I had heard that inflation protected treasury bonds are good for this, but I see that the price of TIPS index fluctuate over time based on inflation expectations.

I want something that I can withdraw easily in a few months as cash, and the purchasing power of it cannot decline relative to inflation. In addition, I am assuming I can make some real gain over the period.

Other than ETFs like TIPS, is there a way to get inflation protected treasury bonds for retail investors like me (not a sophisticated investor with experience with complicated financial instruments)? And would that be positive net profit over the time I own them?

What is the real return I can expect under these conditions?

