I have invested a little money in a crypto trading company that is now worth $25000. They have requested payments along the way for Hash power, paying taxes and now a COT code of $4600 so I can close my account. Doing a search on google, there is only one entry for Light Trust Bank at 135 Charing Cross Road in London, their website. Google maps doesn't find Light Trust Bank at this address. Everything points to a scam. The CEO, Barry Silbert, or someone impersonating him, is trying to get me to trust him and make the payment. Barry is one of the originators of BTC and runs a couple of multi billion dollars a year companies. I can't believe he has time to deal with me directly over $25000, which is why I wonder if I'm dealing with an impersonator? Thanks